The Litchfield/Dassel-Coakto boys hockey team (10-13-1, 1-10 WCC) lost 6-0 to the Delano Tigers (16-6, 9-2 WCC) Friday night.
This was the second-to-last game of the regular season for L/DC as they will take on Hutchinson on Monday to close out the season.
Delano scored one goal in the first period, two in the second, and three in third for a cool stat. Delano controlled the entire game, only allowing eight shots from L/DC the entire game.
Dragon goalie Cade Marquardt did as well as he could behind the net making 39 saves.
As stated, the Dragons will close out the season at home against Hutchinson on Monday before finding out where they be placed at sections.
Delano 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Coakto 0 (Feb. 7)
Delano... 1 2 3 – 6
L/DC...... 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Sumamry:
First period: D – Adam Brown (Michael Weber, Jack Keranen) 3:06
Second period: D – Brown (unassisted) 12:25, D – Will Brown (Craig Halonen, Colin Lommel) 15:51
Third period: D – Kory Dunnigan (Adam Brown, Mark Halonen) 2:02, D – Dunnigan (Weber) 11:39, Will Brown (Keranen, Adam Brown) 112:38
PP: L/DC: (0/1); Delano (3/5)
Shots: L/DC 8 (3-2-3); Delano: 45 (8-20-17)
Saves: L – Cade Marquardt (39/45), D – Cade Lommel (8/8)