Sometimes turning the page and moving forward is a lot harder to do than it seems.
But the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team did just that with an 8-2 victory over Willmar Saturday.
The victory, which gave the Dragons possession of the Cream Can rivalry trophy, helped them rebound from what was a difficult Friday night contest against one of the state's best.
Orono, ranked fourth in the state in Class A, showed the Dragons all of that ranking as it cruised to a 7-1 victory
“About midway through the second period you could see they're just tenacious,” head coach Bryce Berggren said. “If you let up for a second, they can put two goals on you, they're nonstop. We want to play those teams because that makes us better hockey players. But when you're playing those games, sometimes your weaknesses get highlighted. But it also is a good thing, it helps us know what we need to work on and it helps us realize 'OK, where do we want to be, how we want to play,' and hopefully we take that and translate it into a game or games.”
The Dragons translated it beautifully, scoring seven goals in the final two periods and controlling the game from start to finish as they dominated Willmar.
Mason Schroeder opened the scoring for the Dragons in the first period, scoring his team-high eighth goal of the season. Schroeder also closed the scoring for L/DC with the team's eighth goal of the game.
After Willmar tied it up in the first period, the Dragons scored six unanswered goals in the next two periods for the dominant victory.
Although Willmar does not have a win all season, after Friday the Dragons knew that they couldn't take anything for granted heading into the Saturday evening contest at Litchfield Civic Arena.
“You can't take any team by their name,” Gavyn Lund, who scored one of the goals, said. “You just got to take them like they'll be the best team and keep going with that and just pound them through.”
Berggren said the team was down after being thoroughly dominated by Orono. Having to come back the next day and play was where Berggren thought that the they needed a boost.
“We talked to them yesterday about, 'Hey, Orono is a good team,'” Berggren said. “We know where we want to be, we know what we need to work on. The challenge now is, can you come back in less than 20 hours and focus and play with high energy and an aggressive game against Willmar?' That was the challenge to the boys and they responded very well. That's a fun way to win a game, is everybody contributing, everybody from the drop of the puck to the final buzzer.”
The offense has been coming alive the past few weeks. In the last six games, the Dragons have averaged over five goals per game and, not coincidentally, Berggren has been using different lineup combinations in those games. Saturday was a different lineup than Friday, which worked to a great success. For their game Tuesday against Holy Family, Berggren planned to use the same lines that were used Saturday.
The Dragons hoped Saturday's win propels the team back to their winning ways.
“Good team win,” Lund said. “Keep working off it and bring it into the next games.”
Orono 7, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1 (Jan. 3)
L/DC.... 0 0 1 – 1
Orono... 2 3 2 – 7
Scoring Summary
First period: O – Cooper Klaers (Aaron Brekken, Patrick Grady) 3:40, O – Nick Mohs-Messerli (Freddy Brophy, Zack Simon) 15:38
Second period: O – Simon (Brekken, Grady) 3:33, O – Simon (Mohs-Messerli, Bradley Walker) 4:04, O – Mohs-Messerli (Simon, George James) 12:59
Third period: O – Mohs-Messerli (Walker, Simon) 3:06, L – Terrell Grangroth 11:13, O – Simon
PP: L/DC: (1/3); Orono (0/1)
Shots: L/DC: 15 (6-5-4); Orono: 50 (14-25-11)
Saves: L – Darby Halonen (43/50); O – Finn Grady (14/15)
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8, Willmar 2 (Jan. 4)
L/DC...... 1 3 4 – 8
Willmar... 1 0 1 – 2
Scoring Summary
First period: L – Mason Schroeder (Trent Raisanen, Grant Grochow) 3:47, W – Elbridge DeKraai (Ashton Gregory) 4:53
Second period: L – Alex Heinonen (Jake Johnson) 1:57, L – Gavyn Lund (Cole Evjen) 6:30, L – Jack Hillmann (Lund, Evjen) 16:14
Third period: L – Johnson (short handed, unassisted) 4:04, L – Hillmann (Evjen, Schroeder) 7:57, L – Zach Zwilling (unassisted) 10:14, W – Gregory (Adam DeJong) 11:56, L – Schroeder (Raisanen, Terrell Grangroth) 13:14
PP: L/DC: (0/2); Willmar: (0/1)
Shots: L/DC: 50 (13-21-16); Willmar: 23 (6-7-10)
Saves: L – Darby Halonen (21/23); W – Ian Koosman (42/50)