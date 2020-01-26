The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team defeated the Marshall Tigers 2-1 Saturday night.
After no score in the first period, L/DC came out quick in the second. Jake Johnson scored his 12th goal of the season just 30 seconds into the period for the 1-0 lead.
Marshall answered back late in the period with a Tristan VanDeVere goal.
But Alex Heinonen scored the game winner, again just 50 seconds into the third period.
Goalie Darby Halonen had a good game behind the net, making 31 saves.
The Dragons have a tough test next game as they take on top-ranked Orono on Tuesday.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, Marshall 1 (Jan. 25)
L/DC.... 0 1 1 – 2
Marsh... 0 1 0 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: no score
Second period: L – Jake Johnson (Alex Heinonen) 0:29, M – Tristan VanDeVere (Kaleb Welvaert) 13:09
Third period: L – Heinonen (Zach Zwilling, Johnson) 0:49
PP: L/DC: (0/0); Marsh: (0/1)
Shots: L/DC: 34 (12-10-12); Marsh: 32 (5-12-15)
Saves: L – Darby Halonen (31/32), M – Dominik Caspers (32/34)