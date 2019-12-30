After winning Friday, the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team split the final two games at the Granite City Showcase Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the boys defeated Mankato East by a score of 4-1. The win gave the Dragons a three-game win streak. Before the winning streak, they were coming off a three-game losing streak.
Zach Zwilling opened the scoring for the Dragons with a goal three minutes into the game.
Mankato East tied the game up 10-and-a-half minutes later on a Layten Liffrig goal.
Logan Benson scored the game-winning goal early in the second period. Zwilling scored his second goal of the game early in the third period as well and Alex Heinonen added a goal late to put the game away.
Goalie Darby Halonen stopped 17 of 18 shots that came his way for the Dragons.
St. Francis tops L/DC in overtime
Seeking their fourth win in-a-row, St. Francis defeated the Dragons in overtime Saturday.
It was a back-and-forth dual, as both teams scored a goal in each period before overtime. Mason Schroeder scored the first goal of the game two minutes in on the power play. L/DC scored their next goal on the power play lste in the second period from Gavyn Lund after St. Francis answered with back-to-back goals to take the lead.
St. Francis answered back again six minutes into the final period to take the lead once again. But Logan Benson continued his hot weekend by scoring his fourth goal in his last three games to tie it back up and send the game to overtime.
Overtime did not go so well for the Dragons, as they were not able to get off a shot and eventually lost on a Gunnar Grams goal to end it.
A deflating loss on what was a good weekend for the team. Although two wins is not bad, going 3-0 on the weekend would have been a lot better.
The boys will be off until Friday when they take on conference opponent Orono.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4, Mankato East 1 (Dec. 27)
Litchfield......... 1 0 0 – 1
Mankato East... 1 1 2 – 4
Scoring Summary:
First period: L– Zach Zwilling (Alex Heinonen, Grant Grochow) 2:57, M– Layten Liffrig (unassisted) 13:33
Second period: L– Logan Benson (Mason Scroeder) 1:54
Third period: L– Zwilling (unassisted) 1:38, L– Heinonen (unassisted) 14:46
PP: L/DC: (0/4); Man East (0/7)
Shots: L/DC: 18 (7-4-7); Man East 23 (8-11-4)
Saves: L– Darby Halonen (22/23); M– Caelin Bruske (14/18)
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, St. Francis 4 OT (Dec. 28)
Litchfield.... 1 1 1 0 – 3
St. Francis... 1 1 1 1 – 4
Scoring Summary:
First period: L– Mason Schroeder (unassisted) 2:12, F– Gunnar Grams (Dylan Strate, Cody Strate) 14:45
Second period: F– Carsen Thorson (Gavin Reintjes, Ethan Smith) 1:32, L– Gavyn Lund ( Schroeder) 14:35
Third period: F – Ike Hassel (Benjamin Baumgardt) 5:57, L – Logan Benson (Schroeder, Lund) 14:39
Overtime: F – Grams (Dayne Mann, Tyler Iacono) 2:03
PP: L/DC: (2/6); STF: (0/3)
Shots: L/DC: 26 (10-11-5-0); STF: 22 (5-6-8-3)
Saves: L - Darby Halonen (18/22); F – Caleb Young (23/26)