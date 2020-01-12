The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team (6-7-1, 0-6-0 WCC) lost to Wright County Conference foe Delano 5-0 Saturday night. The loss puts the Dragons winless streak at three games, with the team being outscored 17-5 in those contests.
The biggest thing for L/DC is that the offense could not get into a flow all game as they finished with just 11 shots. Delano out-shot the team in the second and third periods alone. Not a recipe for a team trying to get back into the win column.
Their next chance will be Tuesday, when they take on New Prague, puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
Delano 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0 (Jan. 11)
Delano... 2 2 1 – 5
L/DC..... 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period: D – Adam Brown (Mark Halonen, Michael Weber) 5:33, D – Jesse Peterson (Trevor Oja) 7:33
Second period: D – Brown (unassisted) 4:39, D – Oja (Colin Petit, Jack Keranen) 9:56
Third period: D – Weber (Brown, Petit) 11:17
PP: L/DC:(0/1); Delano: (1/3)
Shots: L/DC: 11 (5-3-3); Delano: 37 (9-16-12)
Saves: L – Darby Halonen (32/37); D – Cade Lommel (11/11)