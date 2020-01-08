The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (6-6) boys hockey team lost to the Holy Family (8-7) Fire 7-0 Tuesday night at Civic Arena.
It was thorough domination from Holy Family against the Dragons. The Fire had more shots in each period than L/DC had the entire game, 21. Holy Family finished with 75 shots, no one will beat a team if they have 75 shots-on-goal.
Darby Halonen made a whopping 68 saves, but the offense couldn't get anything going to help the goalie.
The Dragons next chance to turn it around will be Thursday Jan. 9 when they take on Prairie Center.
Holy Family 7, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0 (Jan. 7)
Holy Family....................... 1 4 2 – 7
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato... 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Grant Limke (Jacob McPartland, Noel Rahn) 10:39
Second period: H – Trey Fechko (Lucas Jorgenson, Nick Blood) 0:12, H – Marc Lund (McPartland, Bishop Schugel) 1:55, H – Fechko (Jorgenson, Rahn) 2:50, H – McPartland (Jaden Anderson, Lund) 4:38
Third period: H – Fechko (Jorgenson, Blood) 12:03, H – Limke (Jacob Cameron, McPartland) 14:45
PP: L/DC: (0/1); HF: (0/1)
Shots: L/DC: 21 (4-7-10); HF: 75 (23-29-23)
Saves: L – Darby Halonen (68/75); H – Dylan Halliwill (21/21)