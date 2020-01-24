Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team (7-10-1, 1-8 WCC) lost 6-2 to Mound Westonka (11-7-1, 4-5 WCC) Thursday night.
There was no scoring in the first period, but Mound got hot in the final five minutes of the second period. They scored three goals from three different players for the 3-0 lead heading into the final period.
The Dragons made it a game early in the third. Jack Hillmann and Alex Heinonen both scored just over a minute apart to bring the score to within one.
About another minute later, Mound got a goal back to push the lead to two. L/DC just couldn't hang on and Mound scored two more goals for the 6-2 final.
The Dragons will have another tough test when they face Marshall on Saturday Jan. 25 at 3 p.m.
Mound Westonka 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2 (Jan. 23)
Mound... 0 3 3 – 6
L/DC..... 0 0 2 – 2
Scoring Summary:
First period: no score
Second period: M – Cooper Kantola (Blake Harmer, Ivan Sunder) 11:36, M – Trey Madsen (Kantola) 12:12, M – Ashton Breyer (Madsen) 15:16
Third period: L – Jack Hillmann (Cole Evjen) 5:38, L – Alex Heinonen (Terrell Grangroth) 6:57, M – Dominic Musel (unassisted) 7:46, M – Mitch Krebsbach (Max Krebsbach) 10:44, M – Jackson Studebaker (unassisted) 12:31
PP: L/DC: (0/6); MW: (1/3)
Shots: L/DC: 30 (11-12-7); MW: 38 (16-10-12)
Saves: L – Darby Halonen (32/38), M – Harrison Moen (28/30)