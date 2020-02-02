The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team shut out Luverne 7-0 Saturday night.
There was no score in the first, but the Dragons scored seven goals in the final two periods for the big win.
Zach Zwilling opened the scoring for L/DC just two minutes into the period. Logan Benson was the only player to score more than one goal in the game.
There are only three games left in the regular season for L/DC. They have one on Tuesday against Monticello, then one on Friday at Delano, then close out the season with a home game against Hutchinson.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7, Luverne 0 (Feb. 1)
L/DC....... 0 4 3 – 7
Luverne... 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period: no score
Second period: L – Zach Zwilling (Jake Johnson) 2:23, L – Logan Benson (Cole Evjen, Mason Schroeder) 11:14, L – Schroeder (Benson) 12:09, L – Alex Heinonen (Grant Grochow, Johnson) 13:03
Third period: L – Jack Hillmann (Bennett Lecher) 1:15, L – Benson (Schroeder, Treny Raisanen) 4:07, L – Evjen (Benson) 6:16
PP: L/DC: (2/5); Luverne: (0/6)
Shots: L/DC: 50 (16-24-10); Luverne: 17 (7-6-4)
Saves: L – Cade Marquardt (17/17), L – Colton Schutz (43/50)