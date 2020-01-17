The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team (6-9-1) lost to top-ranked Little Falls (14-3-1) 6-3 Thursday night. The game was rescheduled from Friday Jan. 17 to beat the weather.
Little Falls jumped out quickly to a 1-0 lead, scoring 11 seconds into the game. They extended their lead 14 minutes later when Reece Hubbard scored.
But 30 seconds later, Jake Johnson cut the deficit in half when he scored a short handed goal. L/DC tied the game up just 45 seconds into the second period when Alex Heinonen scored.
But Little Falls showed why their the 10th ranked team in Class A when they scored four unanswered goals in the second and third periods to run away with it.
Johnson scored his second goal of the game with four minutes left in the game for his 10th goal of the season.
The Dragons will look to end their losing streak when they take on Waconia Tuesday Jan. 21.
#10 Little Falls 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3 (Jan. 16)
Litchfield/DC... 1 1 1 – 3
Little Falls........ 2 2 2 – 6
Scoring Summary:
First period: F – Ryan Buckallew (Nicholas Stevens, Gabe Hirsch) 0:11, F – Reece Hubbard (Gunnar Gustafson) 14:26, L – Jake Johnson (Alex Heinonen) 14:54
Second period: L – Heinonen (Gavyn Lund) 0:46, F – Nolan Bjorge (Hirsch, Joe Majerle) 2:23, F – George Moore (Hirsch) 4:07
Third period: F – Stevens (unassisted) 8:09, F – Buckallew (Hirsch) 11:13, L – Johnson (Heinonen) 12:32
PP: L/DC: (0/3); LF: (2/6)
Shots: L/DC: 35 (14-9-12); LF: 35 (19-8-8)
Saves: L – Darby Halonen (29/35), F – Dane Couture (32/35)