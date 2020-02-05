The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team lost 4-1 to Monticello Tuesday night. The loss ended a nice two-game win streak that they were on.
There was no score in the first period, but Monticello exploded for three goals in the second period to put the game at length for L/DC.
Goalie Cade Marquardt, filling in for an injured Darby Halonen, finished with 34 saves on the night.
With only two games left in the regular season, the Dragons hope that they can win them to avoid finishing last in the Wright County Conference. It will be a tough task as they are set to take on Delano on Friday and then Hutchinson on Monday to close it out.
Monticello 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1 (Feb. 4)
Mont... 0 3 1 – 4
L/DC... 0 0 1 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: no score
Second period: M – Jeffrey Henrikson (Wilson Dahlheimer) 3:28, M – Brooks Wilson (Alex Opatz, Riley Ronayne) 8:27, M – Gunnar Sibley (Ben Miller, Dahlheimer) 13:12
Third period: L – Trent Raisanen (Jack Hillmann, Logan Benson) 2:46, M – Huntley Hinz (Jacob Pederson, Gavin Brooks) 10:36
PP: L/DC: (0/0); Mont: (1/2)
Shots: L/DC: 30 (10-14-6); Mont: 38 (13-14-11)
Saves: L – Cade Marquardt (34/38), M – Nash Wilson (29/30)