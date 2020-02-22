The No. 2-seed Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team defeated No. 7-seed Worthington 5-1 in the Section 3A Boys Hockey Quarterfinal Thursday night.
Alex Heinonen open the scoring for the Dragons 11 minutes into the game. Worthington answered back a few minutes later with a goal of their own to tie it the first period.
But Mason Schroeder scored in the final minute of the period and they never looked back. Jack Hillmann and Trent Raisanen scored the other three goals, with Raisanen scoring the last two.
The Dragons controlled the game by putting pressure on Worthington the whole time, out-shooting them 44-24. Goalie Cade Marquardt had a solid game, making 23 saves behind the net for the Dragons.
L/DC will play No. 3 New Ulm in the semifinals at Gustavus Adolphus College on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Section 3A Boys Hockey Quarterfinal (Feb. 20)
#2 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, #7 Worthington 1
Litchfield/Dassel-Coakto... 2 2 1 – 5
Worthington........................1 0 0 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: L – Alex Heinonen (Zach Zwilling) 10:49, W – Krew Aljets (unassisted) 15:51, L – Mason Schroeder (Logan Benson) 16:24
Second period: L – Jack Hillmann (Ryan Schutz) 6:10, L – Trent Raisanen (Grant Grochow) 12:17
Third period: L – Raisanen (Cole Evjen, Gavyn Lund) 16:20
PP: L/DC: (1/3); Worth: (0/3)
Shots: L/DC: 44 (13-16-15); Worth: 24 (9-7-6)
Saves: L – Cade Marquardt (23/24), W – Preston Thavixay (39/44)