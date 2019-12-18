Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield opened their home dual season against St. Cloud Apollo with a 97-83 victory.
Although St. Cloud won more events, the Chargers had more second and third place finishes to score more points.
The 200 medley relay team of Jackson Resop, Logan Christopherson, Joe Carlson and Russell Wesa opened the scoring by taking first and getting eight points. The B team of Trenton Zeidler, Colin Tormanen, Leif Forsman and Jacob Huhn took third for two points.
Resop would also come in first in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Resop would beat Apollo's Louie Freeman by a total of 0.10 seconds in both events.
Benjamin Seefeldt and Zeidler would come in first and second in the diving competition with scores of 148.30 and 132.65 respectively.
Emmanual Johnson would take first in the 500 freestyle, followed by teammate Riley Defries.
Wesa, Carlson, Defries and Johnson would also take first place in the 200 freestyle relay as well.
Next meet is Thursday against Orono/Mound Westonka at 6:00 p.m. at Dassel-Cokato high school.
Litchfield 97, St. Cloud Apollo 83
200 medley relay – 2. L/DC A (Wesa, Christopherson, Carlson, Resop) 1:53.37, 3. L/DC B (Zeidler, Tormanen, Tormanen, Huhn) 2:04.41; 5. L/DC C (Haatja, Pofahl, Slinden, Seefeldt) 2:20.51
200 freestyle – 2. Emmanual Johnson 2:11.00; 3. Riley Defries 2:11.13; 4. Isaiah Kalis 2:22.04
200 IM – 2. Joe Carlson 2:30.30; 3. Logan Christopherson 2:30.65; 4. Leif Forsman 2:41.64
50 freestyle – 1. Jackson Resop 24.35; 3. Russell Wesa 25.61; 4. Jacob Huhn 26.00
1 meter diving – 1. Benjamin Seefeldt 148.30; 2. Trenton Zeidler 132.65
100 butterfly – 2. Joe Carlson 1:09.19; 3. Leif Forsman 1:13.14; 5. Colin Tormanen 1:17.93
100 freestyle – 1. Jackson Resop 54.31; 3. Jacob Huhn 1:00.69; 5. Steven Mengelkoch 1:03.77
500 freestyle – 1. Emmanual Johnson 6:10.89; 2. Riley Defries 6:23.86; 6. Isaiah Kalis 6;55.09
200 relay – 1. L/DC A (Resop, Carlson, Defries, Johnson) 1:46.23; 3. L/DC B (Seefeldt, Mengelkoch, Forsman, Gallagher) 1:58.26, 5. L/DC C (Borg, Movrich, Kotila, Slinden) 2:11.58
100 backstroke – 2. Russell Wesa 1:10.51; 3. Trenton Zeidler 1:18.21; 4. Max Haatja 1:19.14
100 breaststroke – Logan Christopherson 1:09.61; Colin Tormanen 1:20.75; Nick Pofahl 1:24.38
400 relay – 1. L/DC A 3:56.11; L/DC B 4:22.27