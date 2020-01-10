The Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield boys swimming and diving team lost to Waconia 107 to 63 Thursday night.
Jackson Resop came in second in both the 200 and 100 freestyles. Russell Wesa also came in second in the 50 freestyle. Wesa missed out on first by .65 seconds.
Logan Christopherson finished in second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 IM. Joe Carlson also came second in the 100 butterfly to round out the second place finishers.
Emmanual Johnson had two third place finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Riley Defries is the final swimmer to have a top-three finish, which he got in the 100 freestyle.
The team's next meet will be Jan. 23 against Delano/Watertown-Mayer
Waconia 107, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 63 (Jan. 9)
Individual results:
200 medley relay: 3. DC/L A (Wesa, Christopherson, Carlson, Huhn) 1:58.43, 4. DC/L B (Haataja, Tormanen, Forsman, Kalis) 2:11.63
200 freestyle: 2. Jackson Resop 2:04.88, 3. Emmanual Johnson 2:10.46, 4. Riley Defries 2:10.50, Isaiah Kalis 2:20.21
200 IM: 3. Logan Christopherson 2:26.58, 5. Joe Carlson 2:31.37, 6. Leif Forsman 2:42.43, 7. Nick Pofahl 2:50.60
50 freestyle: 2. Russell Wesa 25.93, 4. Jacob Huhn 26.65, 6. Steven Mengelkoch 27.62
100 butterfly: 2. Joe Carlson 1:06.98, 4. Leif Forsman 1:14.28, 5. Colin Tormanen 1:17.19
100 freestyle: 2. Jackson Resop 55.66, 3. Riley Defries 58.54, 5. Jacob Huhn 1:03.69
500 freestyle: 3. Emmanual Johnson 5:59.88, 5. Isaiah Kalis 6:21.17, 6. Max Haataja 6:27.86
200 relay: 2. DC/L A (Resop, Wesa, Huhn, Carlson) 1:43.10, 3. DC/L (Mengelkoch, Tormanen, Johnson, Defries) 1:48.15
100 backstroke: 3. Russell Wesa 1:12.33, 4. Max Haataja 1:19.27, 5. William Carlson 1:22.88
100 breaststroke: 2. Logan Christopherson 1:08.99, 5. Colin Tormanen 1:20.72, 6. Nick Pofahl 1:27.20, Justice Borg 1:27.20
400 relay: 2. DC/L A (Resop, Johnson, Defries, Christopherson) 3:52.81, 3. DC/L B (Kalis, Mengelkoch, Forsman, Borg) 4:22.24