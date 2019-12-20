The Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield boys swimming team had a double dual meet against Orono and Mound Westonka Thursday night. DCL would beat Mound 51-50, but lose a close one to Orono 54-45.
The team only won three events and they were the final three.
Russell Wesa took first in the 100 backstroke, while Logan Christopherson finished the 100 breaststroke by four seconds faster than the next closest swimmer.
Jackson Resop, Emmanual Johnson, Riley Defries and Christopherson closed out the meet by getting the top spot in the 400 freestyle relay.
Resop got the only second-place finish at the dual meet for the Chargers in the 100 freestyle.
Head coach Pete Travis said in a statement that the team was a bit tired from swimming three meets in a week, but is proud of how they finished.
The team will be on an extended break until they return to the pool Jan. 9 when they participate in the Spring Lake Park Invitational.
Orono 54, DCL 45 (Dec. 19)
DCL 51, Mound Westonka 50
200 medley relay: 3. DCL (Russell Wesa, Logan Christopherson, Joe Carlson, Jacob Huhn) 1:55.34; 5. DCL (Trenton Zeidler, Benjamin Seefeldt, Colin Tormanen, Isaiah Kalis) 2:11.02
200 freestyle: 5. Emmanuel Johnson 2:09.77; 6. Riley Defries 2:13.94
200 IM: 3. Jackson Resop 2:19.94, 5. Joe Carlson 2:32.25
50 freestyle: 4. Russell Wesa 26.71
Diving: 3. Benjamin Seefeldt 139.5, 4. Trenton Zeidler 118.9
100 butterfly: 3. Joe Carlson 1:08.45, 4. Leif Forsman 1:13.85
100 freestyle: 2. Jackson Resop 55.12; 6. Jacob Huhn 1:01.94
500 freestyle: 4. Emmanual Johnson 6:16.23, 5. Riley Defries 6:26.12
200 freestyle relay: 3. DCL (Jackson Resop, Russell Wesa, Jacob Huhn, Joe Carlson) 1:42.79; 4. DCL (Steven Mengelkoch, Colin Tormanen, Benjamin Seefeldt, Emmanual Johnson) 1:50.83
100 backstroke: Russell Wesa 1:08.70; 3. Trenton Zeidler 1:19.14
100 breaststroke: Logan Christopherson 1:08.29; 3. Colin Tormanen 1:21.16
400 freestyle relay: 1. DCL (Jackson Resop, Emmanual Johnson, Riley Defries, Logan Christopherson) 3:50.93; 3. DCL (Benjamin Seefeldt, Steven Mengelkoch, Isaiah Kalis, Colin Tormanen) 4:14.74