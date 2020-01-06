The Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield boys swimming team placed eighth out of eight teams at the Spring Lake Park Invitational Saturday.
Their best finish of the Invitational was by Logan Christopherson as he took third in the 100 breaststroke.
The A-team in the three relay events all finished in ninth place for the Chargers. Jackson Resop was the next swimmer with the best placements, taking 11th in the 50 freestyle and the same in the 100 freestyle.
Head coach Pete Travis said in a statement that the team had 17 improvements in the meet and that the team knows the areas in which they need to improve moving forward.
Speaking of moving forward, this week marks the halfway point in the season for swimming and diving. Travis said that now is the time to make adjustments and key in on those final swims before conference and section time.
The Chargers next meet will be against conference for Waconia Jan. 9 in Waconia.
Spring Lake Park Invitational (Jan. 4)
1. Elk River 496, 8. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 123
Individual Results:
200 Med Relay – DC/L A – 9. (Jackson Resop,Logan Christopherson, Joe Carlson, Russell Wesa)1:55.15; DC/L B – 14. (Max Haataja, Colin Tormanen, Leif Forsman, Jacob Huhn) 2:10.53
200 Free – 14. Riley Defries (L) 2:11.10, 16. Emmanual Johnson (L) 2:13.57, 22. Justice Borg (L) 2:26.46
200 IM – 12. Christopherson (L) 2:26.63, 15. Carlson (L) 2:37.36, 16. Leif Forsman (L) 2:49.08
50 Free – 11. Resop (L) 24.94, 19. Wesa (L) 26.35, 22. J Huhn (L) 27.54
100 Butterfly – 15. Carlson (L) 1:09.69, 19. Forsman (L) 1:13.70, 21. Tormanen (L) 1:17.98
100 Free – 11. Resop (L) 55.96, 16. Defries (L) 58.47, 22. Steven Mengelkoch (L) 1:03.75
500 Free – 15. Johnson (L) 6:04.38, 18. Haataja (L) 6:35.14, 23. Nick Pofahl (L) 6:52.45
200 Free Relay – DC/L A – 9. (Resop, Wesa, Defries, Johnson) 1:45.02; DC/L B – 12. (Huhn, Tormanen, Mengelkoch, Borg) 1:51.02
100 Back – 15. Wesa (L) 1:12.92, 20. Haataja (L) 1:18.72, 23. Will Carlson (L) 1:26.77
100 Breaststroke – 3. Christopherson (L) 1:06.62, 18. Tormanen (L) 1:22.70, 19. Pofahl (L) 1:25.20
400 Free Relay – DC/L A – 9. (Johnson, Defries, J Carlson, Christopherson) 3:54.79; DC/L B – 14. (Huhn, Forsman, Mengekoch, Haataja) 4:30.08