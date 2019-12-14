The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys swimming team lost a 92-83 Wright County Conference match Thursday night at Hutchinson.
Hutchinson won the first eight events and pulled out to a 92-33 lead. With the win secured, Hutchinson exhibitioned the final four events.
The 200 medley relay team of Russell Wesa, Logan Christopherson, Joe Carlson and Jackson Resop took second and missed out on first place by two seconds. Resop would also come in second in the 200 IM, beating out the third place finisher by six seconds. Wesa and Carlson would take third in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly respectively.
All other finishes would be fourth or fifth place.
Head coach Pete Travis said in a statement that he saw several improvements from the team and see them heading in the right direction.
The next meet is Tuesday against St. Cloud Apollo at Dassel-Cokato high school.
Hutchinson 92, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 83 (Dec. 12)
200 medley relay – 2. L/DC A (Wesa, Christopherson, Carlson, Resop) 1:53.90, 4. L/DC B (Zeidler, Seefeldt, Tormanen, Kalis) 2:10.63
200 freestyle – 4. Riley Defries 2:12.37, 5. Emmanual Johnson 2:14.28, 6. Isaiah Kalis 2:23.96
200 IM – 2. Jackson Resop 2:23.83, 4. Joe Carlson 2:29.46, 5. Logan Christopherson 2:30.48
50 freestyle – 3. Russell Wesa 26:05, 5. Jacob Huhn 27:08
1 meter diving – 3. Benjamin Seefeldt 145.30, 4. Trenton Zeidler 132.00
100 butterfly – 3. Joe Carlson 1:07.34, 5. Colin Tormanen 1:17.72
100 freestyle – 4. Russell Wesa 59.27, 5. Jacob Huhn 1:04.20
500 freestyle – 4. Emmanual Johnson 6:10.45, 5. Riley Defries 6:26.88, 6. Nick Pofahl 7:06.88
200 relay – 1. L/DC A (Resop, Wesa, Carlson, Huhn) 1:45.48, 2. L/DC B (Mengelkoch, Tormanen, Defries, Johnson) 1:48.34, 3. L/DC C (Seefeldt, Forsman, Gallagher, Borg) 1:58.20
100 backstroke – 1. Jackson Resop 1:06.65, 2. Trenton Zeidler 1:16.83, 3. Isaiah Kalis 1:19.07
100 breaststroke – 1. Logan Christopherson 1:10.63, 2. Colin Tormanen 1:25.25, 3. Benjamin Seefeldt 1:28.16
400 relay – 1. L/DC A ( Defries, Johnson, Huhn, Christopherson) 4:09.28, 2. L/DC B (Zeidler, Mengelkoch, Haatja, Kalis) 4:32.04