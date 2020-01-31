The Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield boys swimming and diving team lost 92-91 to Montevideo Thursday night.
The Chargers won five of the first six events. Jackson Resop won three of them, with the 100 butterfly, the 50 freestyle, and the 200 medley relay.
But Montevideo went on to win five of the six remaining events. It came down to the final event, the 400 relay, and Montevideo pulled out the victory by less than half-a-second.
The Chargers are off until Feb. 8 for the Wright County Conference Tournament in Hutchinson.
Montevideo 92, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 91 (Jan. 30)
Individual Results:
200 medley relay: 1. DC/L A (Jackson Resop, Logan Christopherson, Joe Carlson, Russell Wesa) 1:53.73, 4. DC/L C (Max Haataja, Nick Pofahl, Elijah Slinden, Steven Mengelkoch) 2:18.43, DC/L B (Trenton Zeidler, Justice Borg, Lief Forsman, Jacob Huhn) DQ
200 freestyle: 1. Austin Dunn (M) 2:02.31, 3. Emmanual Johnson (L) 2:08.37, 4. Isaiah Kalis (L) 2:14.03, 5. Riley Defires (L) 2:18.31
200 IM: 1. Christopherson (L) 2:26.01, 2. Carlson (L) 2:28.25, 3. Forsman (L) 2:43.22, 5. Pofahl (L) 2:49.43
50 freestyle: 1. Resop (L) 24.56, 4. Huhn (L) 25.85, 5. Wesa 26.73
1 mtr diving: 1. Zeidler (L) 144.70
100 butterfly: 1. Resop (L) 1:02.58, 2. Carlson (L) 1:05.10, 4. Forsman (L) 1:13.91
100 freestyle: 1. Trew Evenson (M) 54.71, 3. Defries (L) 57.17, 5. Huhn (L) 1:00.47, 6. Mengelkoch (L) 1:03.13
500 freestyle: 1. Ashton Christopher (M) 5:47.90, 2. Johnson (L) 5:50.27, 3. Kalis (L) 6:06.14, 4. Haataja (L) 6:17.36
200 freestyle relay: 1. Mont A (Christopher, Tyler Johnson, Dunn, Evenson) 1:40.84, 2. DC/L A (Wesa, Huhn, Carlson, Johnson) 1:48.61, 4. DC/L B (Defries, Mengelkoch, Mick Gallagher, Kalis) 1:52.24
100 backstroke: 1. Dunn (M) 1:02.65, 2. Wesa (L) 1:08.84, 4. Haataja (L) 1:15.11, 6. Zeidler (L) 1:17.75
100 breastsrtoke: 1. Christopherson (L) 1:07.90, 4. Pofahl (L) 1:22.73, 6. Borg (L) 1:23.53
400 freestyle relay: 1. Mont A (Christopher, Callin Schmitz, Johnson, Dunn) 3:43.57, 2. DC/L A (Resop, Defries, Johnson, Christopherson) 3:43.86, 3. DC/L B (Mengelkoch, Kalis, Zeidler, Forsman) 4:15.83