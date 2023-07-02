Grace Holmgren was one of about 65 entrants in the Watercade button contest, which is a partnership between Litchfield High School and the Watercade board. Charles Banks, art teacher at the middle and high school, encourages his students to participate.
“It’s a great partnership,” he said. “It’s fun for the kids to be recognized for something besides sports. It’s another way to involve the students participating in community activities.”
Holmgren, who is one of Banks’ students, was surprised to learn she was the winner.
“When I did it (design), I didn’t expect to win,” the 16-year-old said. “I did it for the assignment in art class.”
The design is of a child, an adult and a dog fishing at sundown in a boat on a lake.
“I like to go on the lake a lot and I like sunsets,” Holmgren said of the inspiration for her design. “I thought fishing on the lake with a sunset would be cool.”
Holmgren researched her design by looking at examples of boats and people. She chose her favorites and incorporated them. The sunset and the lake are local views she has grown up with.
Holmgren likes art class and her teacher. Her mother, Sara, says Grace grew up an artist.
“She’s been drawing since she could,” she said.
Now that sports takes up a lot of her time, Holmgren appreciates the art classes at school.
“Even though I’m too busy to draw as much as I used to, I can still enjoy it through the school art classes,” she said.
The design winner receives a $50 cash prize and an opportunity to ride in the parade.