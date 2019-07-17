On a hot Friday afternoon, residents gathered at Lake Ripley Cemetery to take a tour through the lives of some of Litchfield’s most memorable residents.
The tour explored the lives of Albert Van Spence, Mrs. Jacob Howard, C.W. Wagner, Bert Thulin, Alice Lamb, Johnathan Salisbury, Jesse Branham Sr., Dr. Noah Ripley and Bernard Anderson. Current residents with a passion for history dressed up as the former Litchfield residents to give a first-person presentation about their lives.
Terry Shaw, Mindy Desens, Jerry Jonson, JoAnne Gabrielson, Tom Evenson, John Braun, Dave Pease and Austin Lease donned period outfits and gave curious participants a brief history lesson. They researched their respective parts with help from the Meeker County Historical Society and the Litchfield Heritage Preservation Committee.
Spence born a slave and was a Civil War veteran who moved to Litchfield after the war. He served under Frank Daggett. Howard, the wife of Col. Howard, fundraised money for the Civil War monument at the center of Lake Ripley Cemetery. Wagner was once the editor of the Litchfield Independent Review. The Wagner school is named after him.
Lamb, daughter of photographer Clark Angell, was valedictorian of her high school class and the first librarian at Carnegie Library. Salisbury, an early settler of Kingston who moved to Litchfield, was a veteran of the Civil War and the Spanish American War. Jesse Branham Sr. was an early settler of Forest City who carried A.C. Smith’s letter to St. Paul to request help during the U.S. Dakota Conflict in 1862.
Ripley, for whom Lake Ripley is named after, was assigned to settle this territory near Litchfield. Ripley died in a blizzard somewhere close to Lake Ripley. Anderson, who served in WWI, was born in Greenleaf and served as Meeker County Sheriff.