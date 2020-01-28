Children from Litchfield and surrounding area have fun to look forward to in the approaching summer.
Three local mothers — Katie Luoto, Kayla Swenson and Emily Allen — plan to open Rise + Roam, a play space for children and their parents, in a former eye clinic on North Sibley Avenue.
The non-profit play space is under construction at 715 N. Sibley Ave., in the same building as Litchfield Family Dental.
“Coming here you’re going to be talking to people who live in this area,” Luoto said about ways they hope to address the sense of isolation some parents might face when new to the community. “We think the physical part of the movement is important for the kids, and then the kind of the mental health aspect of parents not being isolated at home — connecting with other people in your community, we think that’s really important.”
The new play space will include slides, post office, kitchen, grocery store and more, Luoto said.
Rise + Roam will somewhat resemble Wheel and Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson, or The Village Children’s Museum in Willmar, Luoto said.
“There will be like climbing structures, art things, little like dramatic playthings, little houses and stuff like that,” Luoto said.
Having an organization like Rise + Roam is “huge,” because it could attract more families to make Litchfield home, Swenson said.
“I think that Litchfield wants to be a city that helps young families, or young professionals, or whatever,” Swenson added. “It’s a town that doesn’t have as many options for young children to participate in on a year-round basis — I think (this) will make a big difference for a family seeking a place to move to see that, ‘Oh, this is something that this town can offer.’”
Young families tend to look for spaces like Rise + Roam, when they decide where to live and raise a family, Judy Hulterstrum, executive director of Litchfield Chamber of Commerce, said in an email.
Luoto, Swenson and Allen have received donations totaling $24,000 from Litchfield Area Community Foundation and other local businesses and community organizations, Luoto said.
“We are at almost 50 percent of our $50,000 fundraising goal,” she said in an email.
In addition to other activities, Rise + Roam will provide space for birthday parties, photo shoots and mini yoga activities, Luoto said.
“As we are focusing on bringing the new workforce to town, we need assets in our community to draw young families to enjoy,” Hulterstrum said, in reference to the jobs Doosan Bobcat, IRD Glass and other local businesses are expected to add in the coming years.
“This would be a great year-round activity place for young families to take part in,” she continued. “I mostly like the educational focus they have for young children. The three moms have put a lot of time and energy into planning. It is well thought through project, and I am excited to see it progress.”