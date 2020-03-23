Tessa Goerish just ended her first basketball season for the Northwestern Eagles.
Goerish didn't play much in her first year, but she did appear in 19 games for the Eagles. She scored all her points on the year in two games. Her first points game with two free throws against Crown College in just four minutes.
Her other three points came against Martin Luther College later in the season on a 3-pointer. Goerish had a chance at a 4-point play, but missed the free throw.
Northwestern had just one senior at Goerish's position this season, so more playing time next season is possible.
