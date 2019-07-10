News

Litchfield Community Theatre will present "Beauty and the Beast," at 7 p.m. July 25-27 and 2 p.m. July 28 at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield.

Tickets are $15 for lower-level reserved seating, and $10 for general admission. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased online at litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com or at Litchfield Community Education by calling 320-693-2354 or visiting 307 E. 6th Street, Litchfield.

Beauty And The Beast is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International.

