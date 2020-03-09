Ron Nicholson received recognition last week for 74 years as an American Legion member.
The 93-year-old was an 18-year-old Navy enlistee when he fought in World War II after Pearl Harbor. He said he served with a Pacific fleet — part of the gun unit —that shot down the last kamikaze.
“The pilot on the plane was trying to put it down the smokestack,” Nicholson said about the kamikaze plane nearly crashing into his unit’s battleship, “which would have caused a huge explosion, probably sunk the ship — we would have all been killed.
“But we blew his wing off,” Nicholson continued. “And he crashed, and they said, ‘It was within 100 feet,’ and I'd say more like 50 feet.”
After the war, Nicholson returned to his family in Russell, Minnesota. He went on to receive his teaching degree at St. Cloud State Teachers College, where he also met his wife, Gladys.
Nicholson opened his first membership with the American Legion in Russell, after his brothers kept insisting he do so. When Nicholson moved to St. Cloud, he opened another membership at the Legion there, and he did this in several other areas in Minnesota in which he lived.
While Nicholson has been a member at the Litchfield American Legion for 50 years, statewide his total Legion membership was 74 continuous years, Marland Meyer, an adjutant finance officer for Litchfield American Legion, said. But the years didn’t quite add up.
“I called the Department of Minnesota Legion and I talked to this gal, and she said, ‘There's no problem with getting that corrected,’” Meyer said, explaining that the issue resulted from Nicholson opening several American Legion memberships throughout Minnesota but never transferring his account.
Meyer and Tom Westrum, commander of Litchfield American Legion, gave Nicholson a Certificate of Continuous Membership for 50 years at the Litchfield American Legion, and a new membership card that displays Nicholson’s 74th year.
Nicholson said he doesn’t want to appear as a “big hero.”
“I mean, I was just a kid, that's all,” he said. “I did what they told me to do. … We were given credit for shooting down the last kamikaze of WWII. We were proud of it.”