Harland Anderson of Maple Grove will be entertaining at the Mushroom building, 521 First St., on Highway 12 in Dassel, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
Anderson, who performs guitar and vocal, is a 1966 graduate of Dassel High School. The entertainment is part of the summer “Cool it at the Mushroom” events sponsored by the Dassel Area Historical Society. There is no admission charge.
Refreshments are available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, entertainment will be moved to the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N.
The last “Cool it at the Mushroom” for the summer will be Thursday, July 25.