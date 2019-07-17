As the Litchfield School Board wraps up its work sessions to finish preparing its questions for the fall referendum, the City of Litchfield simultaneously works on details for the wellness center.
At the City Council’s Monday meeting, City Administrator Dave Cziok suggested the council conduct a few more work sessions to prepare for the bonding committee visit to Litchfield in September. Cziok noted that partnership between the city and the school district on the wellness center is working in a way that while both are working on separate goals, they are coinciding with the city and school’s needs.
Cziok said the school has expressed interest in working on the aquatics needs of a proposed school and city partnership to create a wellness center.
“I know the council was asking some good questions at our work session about how we would handle the aquatic things, and we’re happy that the school is going to tackle a number of those aquatic needs,” Cziok told the council. “Not all of them — so it does warrant a bit of conversation as we get into a future work session.”
As far as the two entities working together on a project, some questions remain as to where a wellness center would be built and how it could be funded by both groups.
Currently, the council is discussing two packages for a wellness center with different options, price points and improvements to area parks, the Civic Arena and senior center. While the council discusses these factors, no definite decision on what will be included in the wellness center has been made. The council will focus on a presentation to a state bond committee that will visit Litchfield in September, Cziok said.
“I spoke with Dean Urdahl last week and he provided some recommendations for how the (wellness center) packages could be framed,” Cziok said. “We would have that conversation as part of the work session as well.”
The main focus of the council in the coming weeks will be to put together a presentation for the bonding committee. Cziok said the next steps would involve another work session between the school district and the Council, but rather than a discussion, the district would present its goals to the Council.
“Next week the school board should make a decision regarding its finalized questions,” Cziok said. “Theoretically a week from (Monday) they would give the official school board approval to those questions and submit those to the state of Minnesota for approval.”
Council Member Darlene Kotelnicki said after having a discussion with one school board member, they expressed that the partnership between the city and school was moving well.
Cziok said what could be confusing for everyone is that many visualized the two groups working together and pass identical resolutions.
“Really what’s happening is we are both moving along parallel pathways, and, hopefully, the community can continue to support both of these efforts as we continue to move forward,” Cziok said. “The community is going to need to support both of these efforts moving forward if we are going to get to that larger, combined vision.”
Cziok said the city needs to do what it can to support the school district in their referendum, and the school should do the same when the city works toward a 0.05 percent sales tax referendum.
“In the event that all of (the referendums) are completely successful, we will have to sit down and have a conversation about pulling these projects together to make sure that each blend because there’s no need to build two separate facilities in separate locations,” Cziok said.
While the district and city consider working together, Cziok said if the community is positive about all of the district’s questions and the city’s sales tax increase, there isn’t an answer yet to how the project will look as far as collaboration on both ends.
Cziok said both are working toward the same outcome, but neither one can commit to anything with the current financial resources they have now. The city and school are both working toward getting a commitment from the community before any concrete resolutions are made, Cziok said.
The council will host work session after its regular meeting Aug. 5.