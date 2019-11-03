After qualifying for the MSHSL Boys Class A State Cross Country Championship on Oct. 25, senior Ben Ammernann took ninth in the Section 6A Championship.
“I was praising the lord,” Ammernann said. “I was really stoked, I've never made it to state before.”
Ammermann enjoyed his experience his after finally reaching St. Olaf field.
“I really liked it,” he said. “It's a great facility. St. Olaf does a really good job.”
Ammermann has been very consistent in his last two races. Although he said he was hoping to break sixteen minutes, he finished the race with a time 17:12.9. Coincidentally the race prior he was nearly identical with a time of 17:12.10.
Ammermann is the first boys state runner since Caleb Kragenbring back in 2012. He bested Kragenbring's time of 17:18.9, but also his place of 87th
Ammernann didn't move too much through the three legs of the race, 1600 m, 3200 m and the finish at 5k. At 1600 m he was 56th place, than at 3200 m Ammermann dipped a bit to 72nd before coming out strong to 68.
“I was a little nervous because everyone's as fast as you or faster,” Ammermann said. “So it was cool knowing that I was going to be pushed the whole time, that was pretty fun.”
Although Ammernann may not have finished in the spot he would have preferred, but he still said that it was a great season.
MSHSL Boys Class A State Cross Country Championship (Nov. 2)
Medalist- Geno Uhrbom (Greenway/Nashwauk-Keeton) 15:27.6
Litch results (1 runner)- 68. Ben Ammermann 17: 12.9