Alex Maahs didn’t expect much when her art teacher suggested that she and the rest of her classmates create designs for the Watercade button.
It’s a suggestion Litchfield High School art teacher Charles Banks makes to students every year, as he did this past spring to the studio art class in which Maahs was enrolled. Maahs enjoys sketching, but wasn’t sure about entering the button design contest.
“I sort of entered it as a joke, honestly,” Maahs said. “But then I started sketching, and I started thinking, ‘Hey, I kind of like this.’”
So did the Watercade board.
Maahs’ design, which depicts bursts of fireworks, and a wave crashing against an anchor, was chosen the winner of this year’s Watercade button contest.
As the winning artist, Maahs will receive a $50 prize from the Watercade board. But the cash really didn’t matter to Maahs, who said she was just “glad I was able to contribute.”
After all, Watercade is one of her favorite summertime events, and creating something to promote the community festival was a reward in itself, she said.
Maahs, 16, spent several summers at Lake Ripley — a centerpiece of Watercade — when she was younger. Her parents, Tony and Kathy Langness, were Lake Ripley Campground hosts for five years, and she enjoyed living in a camper there from late April to early October.
Two events made lake living the best, she said – her June 29 birthday and Watercade.
“All of my birthday parties were the best,” Maahs said, because she could invite friends to the lake to celebrate. ”It was great, it really was.”
Watercade, was pretty good, too, of course. Living in the campground, Maahs had one of the best seats in the house for many of Watercade’s events, from beach parties to water ski shows.
“That’s when the campground was the busiest,” Maahs said of Watercade weekend. “Being able to socialize and have fun with all my friends, it was very fun and relaxing.”
Those memories played a big role in her button design. She made the anchor prominent, because it is a theme that runs throughout Watercade buttons and other promotions. The wave is a representation of waves on Lake Ripley, and it worked well with the anchor, she thought. The fireworks?
“Probably one of my favorite parts of Watercade has always been the fireworks,” Maahs said, “so I knew I wanted to incorporate those somehow.”
Another of her favorite Watercade events was the parade, where she remembers being inspired to follow her musical interests in a certain direction. Maahs said she always wanted to be in band, following in the footsteps of her mother, who she described as a “very good clarinet player.”
She started as a clarinet player in middle school, then moved to saxophone. And when she had the opportunity to join the middle school marching band, she did.
“Those are the cool people I saw in the parade,” she recalled thinking.
Having just finished her junior year at LHS and now a section leader for the saxophones, Maahs says of the many parades she’s played in with the Marching Dragons, there’s still nothing like the Watercade parade.
She’s looking forward to this year’s parade, because she’s hoping to have double duty. In addition to the cash prize as button design winner, Maahs can ride in the parade with the mayor. If the timing works, she’ll do that, then join the band as it marches the parade route.
“I’m just very excited for this year,” she said. “Watercade is always such a fun parade for marching band, And I get to be in two places at once essentially.”