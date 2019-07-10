It’s Watercade week in Litchfield, and that means a couple of things for the library this year.
One is true every year: on Saturday we have the Watercade book sale. The special thing this year is that we have artist Art Norby giving a presentation at the library on Wednesday afternoon.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 in the meeting room, artist and Litchfield High School alum Norby will give a presentation about his latest novel and autobiography. Norby is well-known as a sculptor and painter.
He has been sculpting for 40 years, creating more than 600 sculptures, which include more than 15 large-scale public bronzes. He designed the Minnesota Korean War Veterans Memorial, as well as public sculptures in Spicer, in Willmar, in the International Peace Garden, and all over the country.
He operated the Norby Gallery in Arizona for a decade starting in the mid-90s. He still paints and sells his artwork. He will have copies of his books available to purchase at the program. The program is funded in part by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Watercade book sale is the largest sale the library has each year. Many people are familiar with this one because some of the book racks and tables are set up in front of the library, and you can see it from Art in the Park. Half of the sale is set up inside the meeting room, so plan to come inside to browse even more; cashiers will be inside, too. Saturday’s sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Watercade sale has the biggest selection of all of the Friends of the Litchfield Library’s book sales. What many people don’t realize is that the Watercade book sale is only one of six book sales at the Litchfield Library every year. The Friends hold a sale in the library meeting room every other month on the third Saturday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The upcoming dates are September 21, November 16, and January 18.
At every sale, you’ll find things for kids and adults with generally much more selection for adults. Most items are donated by members of our community. Some are things that have been withdrawn from the library collection because they haven’t been checked out in a long time, and we’ve needed to make space for new things. The book sale is mostly that — print books — but you’ll also find some books on CD, music CDs and movies on DVD.
Other than the book sale and Art Norby’s book talk, regular library programs continue this week. Storytimes happen on Wednesday and Friday morning. Brickheads will build with Legos on Thursday night. And on Saturday afternoon at 1:30, the teen program will be experimenting with green screen special effects using masks.
The summer reading program continues until the end of August, so you can stop by with the kids anytime to turn in their reading logs and claim their prizes. We’ve gotten some great donations from KLFD, Family Fare, Casey’s, Pizza Ranch, McDonald’s and the Friends of the Library, so there are many nice prizes to choose from, and more will be coming. By the time the parade passes by on Saturday evening, though, the library will be closed, so stop in before 5:00, or during the week.
Have a wonderful Watercade!