It's the same script for the Litchfield girls basketball team as they were able to keep the game relatively close before giving up a big second half.
The Dragons found themselves down by 11 at halftime before getting outscored 47-26, en route to a 80-48 loss against Hutchinson.
Sydney McCann was the leading scorer with nine points, while Greta Hanson contributed seven.
The press defense from Hutchinson caused problems for the Dragons all night, committing a plethora of turnovers.
“They were really aggressive and it surprised us.” sophomore Margaret Boerema said.
The size from Hutchinson's forwards Brynn Beffert and Morgan Ellis also caused a lot of problems, something head coach Ian Anderson said was one of their big factors coming into the game they needed to control.
“We did okay at times in the first half,” Anderson said, “even with the press too. We had some control, but similar to our first game our second half we let it get away from us and it just got really sloppy.”
Even though the team has been blownout in their first two games, Anderson remains optimistic about the direction of the team and what they need to work on in practice.
“We started with two tough opponents,” Anderson said. “That's okay, it's going to show us it's going to show us what we need to work on. So we'll get at that tomorrow and Monday, we got two more next week.”
The Dragons will finally get to play at home when they take on Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tuesday night. The Lakers are 1-2 on the season, with their lone win coming in the season opener against Delano.