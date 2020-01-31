The Litchfield girls basketball team (7-12, 2-7 WCC West) lost 53-50 to no.4 New London-Spicer (18-1, 10-0 WCC West) in overtime Thursday night.
The Dragons found themselves up by seven with a strong defensive half, holding NLS to just 14 points.
But New London made the difference up in the second half to tie the game and send it into overtime. In overtime, The Dragons fought hard, but couldn't keep up with NLS for the three-point defeat.
Lily Osterberg continued to lead the team in scoring with 14 points. Izzy Pennertz and Sydney McCann also scored in double figures with 12 and 11 points.
The girls next game will be on Monday when they take on Eden Valley-Watkins.
#4 New London-Spicer 53, Litchfield 50 OT (Jan. 30)
NLS.... 14 27 13 – 53
Litch... 21 20 10 – 50
Individual Stats:
Points: Lily Osterberg 14, Izzy Pennertz 12, Sydney McCann 11, Neriah Lara 5, Janessa Olson 2, Kamri Driver 2, Greta Hansen 2, Katelyn Cruze 2
Rebounds: Lara 7, Pennertz 6, Osterberg 5, Cruze 4, Driver 4, Olson 3, Morgan Kaping 3, McCann 3, Hansen 2
Assists: Driver 5, McCann 4, Lara 4, Kaping 2, Osterberg 1
Steals: Osterberg 3
Blocks: none