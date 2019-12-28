The Litchfield girls basketball team defeated St. Cloud Cathedral 59-51 Friday afternoon.
Neriah Lara was the leading scorer for the Dragons with 13 points. Sydney McCann also scored in double figures with 11 points. She added six rebounds and seven assists for a great all-around game.
The Dragons will play Melrose Saturday to wrap up their St. Cloud Cathedral tournament.
Litchfield 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 51
Litchfield... 59
St. Cloud … 51
Individual Stats:
Points: Neriah Lara 13, Sydney McCann 11, Greta Hanson 6, Morgan Kaping 6, Katelyn Cruze 6, Izzy Pennertz, Lily Osterberg 5, Kylie Michels 3, Ryanna Steinhaus 2, Kelsey Ballard 1
Rebounds: McCann 6, Lara 5, Michels 3, Kaping 3, Pennertz 2, Hansen 1, Osterberg 1, Steinhaus 1, Cruze 1
Assists: McCann 7, Hansen 3, Osterberg 1, Lara 1, Steinhaus 1