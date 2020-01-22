The Litchfield girls basketball team (5-10, 1-5 WCC East) lost to Watertown-Mayer (10-5, 5-1 WCC East) 71-54 Tuesday night.
Sydney McCann and Lily Osterberg led the team in scoring with 14 and 10 points respectively. Kamri Driver also chipped in nine points to go along with seven rebounds.
The 71 points are the second most allowed by Litchfield this year, with the highest being the second game of the season against Hutchinson.
The girls will have a chance to get back into the win column when they take on Mound Westonka on Friday.
Watertown-Mayer 71, Litchfield 54 (Jan. 21)
WM.... 41 30 – 71
Litch... 29 25 – 54
Individual Stats:
Points: Sydney McCann 14, Lily Osterberg 10, Kamri Driver 9, Janessa Olson 7, Neriah Lara 5, Izzy Pennertz 3, Ryanna Steinhaus 3, Kylie Michels 3
Rebounds: Driver 7, McCann 6, Osterberg 5, Katelyn Cruze 4, Olson 4, Greta Hansen 3, Pennertz 3, Lara 3, Michels 1, Steinhaus 1, Sydney Jackman 1
Assists: McCann 5, Olson 2, Cruze 2, Lara 2, Driver 2, Michels 1, Jackman 1, Pennertz 1
Steals: McCann 2, Driver 2, Hansen 1, Lara 1, Michels 1