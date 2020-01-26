The Litchfield girls basketball team won both their games this weekend over Mound Westonka and Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity.
On Friday, the Dragons beat Mound 70-49. They held an 18-point halftime lead and kept pace with the White Hawks in the second half for the 21-point victory.
Morgan Kaping led all Litchfield scorers with 13 points, Kaping also added six rebounds. Both Sydney McCann and Neriah Lara scored 11 points to round out the double figure scoring.
Lily Osterberg almost had a double-double, she had eight points but had 10 boards.
On Saturday, the Dragons had their best offensive game of the season. In fact, both the games this weekend were the team's highest scoring output this season. Litch defeated LPHT 80-69.
This time it was Katelyn Cruze leading the Dragons in scoring with 15 points. Cruze also came close to a double-double but fell one rebound shy.
McCann did, however, secure the double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. McCann also dished out five assists to lead Litchfield.
Greta Hansen and Janessa Olson both scored 11 and 10 points for the other players in double figures.
The Dragons next game is Tuesday when they will take on Rockford.
Litchfield 70, Mound Westonka 49 (Jan. 24)
Litch... 39 31 – 70
MW.... 21 28 – 49
Individual Stats:
Points: Morgan Kaping 13, Sydney McCann 11, Neriah Lara 11, Lily Osterberg 8, Janessa Olson 6, Greta Hansen 6, Kamri Driver 4, Katelyn Cruze 4, Kylie Ehlers 3, Ryanna Steinhaus 2, Kelsey Ballard 2
Rebounds: Osterberg 10, McCann 7, Hansen 6, Cruze 3, Lara 3, Kaping 3, Olson 2, Steinhaus 1, Driver 1, Ehlers 1, Kylie Michels 1
Assists: Osterberg 5, McCann 4, Steinhaus 2, Olson 1, Ehlers 1, Kaping 1
Steals: Osterberg 4, McCann 2, Cruze 1, Kaping 1, Hansen 1, Ehlers 1, Olson 1
Litchfield 80, Lester Prairie Holy Trinity 69 (Jan. 25)
Litch.... 38 42 – 80
LPHT... 31 38 – 69
Individual Stats:
Points: Katelyn Cruze 15, Sydney McCann 14, Greta Hansen 11, Janessa Olson 10, Morgan Kaping 8, Neriah Lara 6, Kamri Driver 6, Lily Osterberg 6, Izzy Pennertz 4
Rebounds: McCann 14, Cruze 9, Lara 7, Hansen 7, Pennertz 4, Driver 4, Osterberg 3, Kaping 2, Olson 2
Assists: McCann 5, Osterberg 4, Driver 3, Lara 2
Steals: Osterberg 2, Cruze 1, Olson 1, Lara 1