The Litchfield girls basketball team defeated Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa for it's second win of the season 45-38 Friday night.

Katelyn Cruze led the way, scoring 10 points and adding seven rebounds.

Sydney McCann put together another good all-around performance scoring nine points, grabbing six boards and dishing out two assists.

Neriah Lara also contributed to the scoring by adding nine points.

The Dragons will have a few weeks off before heading back onto the court Jan. 4, when they play Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Litchfield 45, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38 (Dec. 20)

Litch... 45

BBE... 38

Individual Stats:

Points: Katelyn Cruze 10, Sydney McCann 9, Neriah Lara 9, Greta Hansen 6, Morgan Kaping 5, Kylie Michels 3, Izzy Pennertz 2,Janessa Olson 1

Rebounds: Pennertz 12, Cruze 7, McCann 6, Hansen 6, Lara 4, Kaping 3, Olson 2, Michels 2

Assists: McCann 2, Kaping 2, Michels 2

Steals: none

Blocks: none

