The Litchfield girls basketball team ended their regular season this week, splitting their games against Watertown-Mayer and Mound Westonka.
On Tuesday, Litch (11-15, 5-9 WCC West) had one of their biggest win of the season against Watertown-Mayer (18-7, 10-3 WCC West), defeating them 56-51.
It was a slow first half for both teams, with them combining to score just 38 points in the half. But Litchfield exploded for 36 points in the second half to take the victory.
Janessa Olson had one of her best games of the season with 15 points and three assists. Neriah Lara also scored in double figures with 10. The team has been having a lot more balanced scoring over the last few games, which is a good sign heading into the postseason.
With the section bracket already in place, the girls dropped the final game of the season in a close 74-72 loss to Mound Westonka (6-20, 2-12 WCC West) Thursday night.
The Dragons held a six-point lead heading into halftime, 39-33. But Mound scored 41 in the second half to Litchfield's 33 for the two-point win.
Sydney McCann stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Litch had 10 players score points for them, showing that they have depth with scoring punch. With sections coming up Saturday, there's no second chances. It's time to put together a consistent 36 minutes and move on.
The Dragons will open the Section 3AA Girls Basketball Tournament against No. 3-ranked Morris on Saturday, in Morris.
Litchfield 56, Watertown-Mayer 51 (Feb. 18)
Litchfield................ 20 36 – 56
Watertown-Mayer... 18 31 – 51
Individual Stats:
Points: Janessa Olson 15, Neriah Lara 10, Morgan Kaping 6, Lily Osterberg 6, Katelyn Cruze 6, Sydney McCann 5, Greta Hansen 5, Izzy Pennertz 3
Rebounds: McCann 8, Cruze 6, Pennertz 6, Olson 3, Hansen 3, Osterberg 3, Kaping 1, Lara 1
Assists: Olson 3, McCann 3, Lara 1, Cruze 1
Steals: McCann 3, Olson 1, Lara 1, Cruze 1, Pennertz 1, Kamri Driver 1
Blocks: none
Mound Westonka 74, Litchfield 72 (Feb. 20)
Mound Westonka... 33 41 – 74
Litchfield............... 39 33 – 72
Individual Stats:
Points: Sydney McCann 24, Greta Hansen 10, Neriah Lara 9, Janessa Olson 5, Kylie Michels 5, Katelyn Cruze 5, Morgan Kaping 4, Izzy Pennertz 4, Kelsey Ballard 3, Lily Osterberg 3
Rebounds: McCann 7, Olson 5, Cruze 5, Lara 4, Hansen 3, Pennertz 2, Osterberg 2, Kamri Driver 2, Michels 1
Assists: Olson 3, McCann 3, Driver 3, Osterberg 3, Lara 3, Kaping 1
Steals: McCann 3, Olson 1, Driver 1, Hansen 1, Kaping 1, Lara 1
Blocks: none