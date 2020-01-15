The Litchfield girls basketball team (5-8, 1-3 WCC West) ended their four-game losing streak with a 61-36 victory over the Dassel-Cokato Chargers (1-13, 0-4 WCC West) Tuesday night.
It was an all-around team effort, with everyone contributing on both sides of the ball. The defense especially, as Litchfield only allowed 11 first-half points. Dassel-Cokato's 36 points are the lowest amount the girls have given up all season.
Lily Osterberg scored a season-high 17 points to lead the Dragons in scoring. Everyone got involved on offense with 11 players scoring a point in the game.
Sydney McCann again continued her great season by filling up the stat-sheet. McCann dropped seven points, while grabbing five rebounds, also dishing out five assists, and adding six steals.
The Dragons will look to continue momentum when they play Glencoe-Silver Lake on Friday Jan. 17.
Litchfield 61, Dassel-Cokato 36 (Jan. 14)
Litch... 33 28 – 61
DC.......11 25 – 36
Individual Stats:
Points: Lily Osterberg 17, Katelyn Cruze 9, Sydney McCann 7, Neriah Lara 6, Janessa Olson 5, Greta Hansen 4, Izzy Pennertz 3, Kamri Driver 3, Sydney Jackman 3, Kylie Ehlers 2, Margaret Boerema 2
Rebounds: Hansen 8, Pennertz 7, Driver 6, McCann 5, Olson 4, Cruze 4, Osterberg 3, Lara 1, Boerema 1, Jackman 1
Assists: McCann 5, Hansen 3, Olson 2, Pennertz 1, Osterberg 1, Driver 1, Kelsey Ballard 1
Steals: McCann 6, Hansen 3, Olson 3, Ehlers 1, Cruze 1, Lara 1