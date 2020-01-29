The Litchfield girls basketball team (7-11, 2-6 WCC West) lost 51-47 to Rockford (12-5, 5-2 WCC West) Tuesday night.
The loss ended a two-game winning streak that the Dragons were on.
Litchfield led 31-27 at the half, but couldn't keep the momentum going, scoring just 16 second-half points.
Lily Osterberg led the Dragons in scoring once again with 15 points, the lone player in double figures. Sydney McCann and Katelyn Cruze both had nice games. Cruze came close to a double-double with nine points and seven rebounds. As did McCann but with 10 rebounds and eight assists.
The Dragons have a tough task on Thursday when they take on one of the best teams in the state New London-Spicer.
Rockford 51, Litchfield 47 (Jan. 29)
Rockford.... 27 24 – 51
Litchfield... 31 16 – 47
Individual Stats:
Points: Lily Osterberg 15, Katelyn Cruze 9, Izzy Pennertz 6, Janessa Olson 5, Greta Hansen 4, Morgan Kaping 4, Sydney McCann 3, Neriah Lara 1
Revounds: McCann 10, Cruze 7, Hansen 5, Osterberg 5, Lara 4, Pennertz 3, Olson 3, Kaping 2, Kamri Driver 1
Assists: McCann 8, Lara 2, Driver 1
Steals: Olson 2, McCann 1, Driver 1, Osterberg 1, Lara 1, Cruze 1, Pennertz 1
Blocks: none