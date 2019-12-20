The Litchfield girls basketball team found themselves down by 14 at halftime, but couldn't get any sort of separation and lost by a final of 60-46.
Sydney McCann was the only Dragons player who scored in double figures. Greta Hansen was close, scoring nine points.
Litch had no answer for Sydney Manthana and Ava Cusciotta whom dropped 21 and 15 points.
The Dragons will have a quick turnaround as they will take on Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Friday at Litchfield gymnasium.
Rockford 60, Litchfield 46 (Dec. 19)
Individual Stats:
Points: Sydney McCann 12, Greta Hansen 9, Lily Osterberg 5, Neriah Lara 5, Izzy Pennertz 4, Kamri Driver 3, Janessa Olson 2, Kelsey Ballard 2, Morgan Kaping 2, Katelyn Cruze 2
Rebounds: McCann 8, Driver 8, Pennertz 5, Kaping 4, Lara 3, Olson 3, Cruze 2, Hansen 2, Osterberg 2
Assists: McCann 4
Steals: McCann 4