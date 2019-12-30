The Litchfield girls basketball team defeated Melrose 56-44 in the final game of the St. Cloud Cathedral tournament Saturday. This was the team's third straight win and fourth in their last five.
The Dragons were up 30-22 at the half and paced Melrose in the second half for the victory.
Sydeny McCann continued her stellar play, scoring eight points while adding five rebounds and five assists.
Izzy Pennertz led the Dragons in scoring with 10 points and also added six boards.
Kamri Driver had a big game with eight points, seven rebounds, and three assists to help carry the offensive load for Litchfield.
The team will be off for a week before they head back out onto the court Jan. 4 when they take on Zumbrota-Mezeppa
Litchfield 56 Melrose 44 (Dec. 28)
Litchfield.. 30 26 – 56
Melrose..... 22 22 – 44
Individual Stats:
Points: Izzy Pennertz 10, Sydney McCann 8, Kamri Driver 8, Neriah Lara 8, Morgan Kaping 7, Lily Osterberg 6, Greta Hansen 5, Katelyn Cruze 4
Rebounds: Driver 7, Pennertz 6, McCann 5, Hansen 5, Cruze 4, Lara 3, Kaping 3, Osterberg 1
Assists: McCann 5, Driver 3, Lara 2