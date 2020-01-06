The Litchfield girls basketball team lost to Zumbrota-Mazeppa 63-53 Saturday to snap a three-game win streak. The loss puts Litchfield back below .500 on the season.
The Dragons found themselves down by six at halftime, but could not keep pace with Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the second half for the 10-point defeat.
Sydney McCann continued her stellar season doing everything for Litch as she scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out six assists.
Neriah Lara was the other Dragon to score in double figures with 10 points, she also added six rebounds.
Lily Osterberg also had a nice game with five points, five rebounds, and three assists.
The Dragons next game is Tuesday as they host the fifth ranked New London-Spicer Wildcats at 7 p.m.
Litchfield 53, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 63 (Jan. 4)
Litch........ 26 27 – 53
Zummaz... 32 31 – 63
Individual Stats:
Points: Sydney McCann 13, Neriah Lara 10, Izzy Pennertz 8, Katelyn Cruze 6, Kylie Michels 6, Lily Osterberg 5, Kamri Driver 3, Janessa Olson 2,
Rebounds: McCann 8, Lara 6, Cruze 5, Osterberg 5, Pennertz 4, Michels 2, Morgan Kaping 2, Driver 1, Greta Hansen 1, Sydney Jackman 1
Assists: McCann 6, Osterberg 3, Driver 2, Kaping 2, Lara 1