Isabelle Schmitz was visablly diappointed about her place in the MSHSL Girls Class AA Cross Country Championship as she hoped to medal at the event. Bur nonetheless she improved over finish int last years race.
“I feel that I could of ran better definitely,” Schmitz said. “Somethings got to my head while I was running. When people started passing me, that hurt a little. But overall I moved up in places from last year, that's what I mainly wanted.”
Schmitz got out of the gates fast as she was in third place for the first 1600 m with a time of 5:37.2. At 3200 m, Schmitz fell some spots to 11th and was still in good shape to crack that top 10. She thought of herself as being someone would is good going up hill while trying to manage stamina.
“When other girls are good at doing hills too,” Schmitz said. “That's kind of hard to adjust too.”
Ultimately she missed out on the 10th place spot by 6.6 seconds. Although Schmitz might not have met her goals, she still remains competitive to get to where she wants to be.
“I just want to keep moving up places as I get older.,” Schmitz said. “This year I set the bar a little too high.”
She believes next year that finishing in the top 10 will be a more attainable goal next year by putting in the work that needs to be done.
Next week Schmitz will be participating in the Nike Cross Regionals at Yankton Trail Park, in Souix Falls, SD. If Schmitz does well she could potentially qualify for the Nike Cross Nationals. Schmitz's mother Joy said that she does not expect to qualify but is more looking for the experience and growth.
She is only in eigth grade and has many more opportunities to capture that illustrius medal.
MSHSL Girls Class AA Cross Country Championship (Nov. 2)
Medalist- Analee Weaver (Stillwater) 17:46.1
Hutch results (one runner)- 17. Isabelle Schmitz 18:41.6