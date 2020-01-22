The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team (12-7-1, 3-5-1 WCC) defeated Waconia (4-16-1, 0-9 WCC) 3-1 Tuesday night.
It was a very physical game with 14 total penalties between both teams. In fact, every goal scored in the game was on a power play.
Waconia scored the first goal of the game, but L/DC scored three unanswered in the first and second periods to come out with the victory.
Kourtney Meilke, Lydia Niemela, and Alyssa Olson scored the goals for the Dragons.
There are only five games left in the regular season for L/DC, with their next coming on Thursday when they take on top-ranked Mound Westonka.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Waconia 1 (Jan. 21)
L/DC........ 1 2 0 – 3
Waconia... 1 0 0 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: W – Mallory Vacek (Skyler Siddons, Meghan Battis) 3:37, L – Kourtney Meilke (Sophia Hillmann, Alyssa Olson) 12:17
Second period: L – Lydia Niemela (unassisted) 4:13, L – Olson (Hillmann, Meilke) 14:33
PP: L/DC: (3/8); Waconia: (1/6)
Shots: L/DC: 35 (11-21-3); Waconia: 32 (9-7-16)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (31/32), W – Kylie Kurtz (22/25), Jasmyn Neubert (10/10)