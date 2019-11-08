The game was over before it even began as the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team throttled Prairie Centre 7-0.
Everything went right for the Dragons on both sides of the ice. On offense they outshot Prairie Centre 39-6, which would give any team no chance of victory on six shots. What's even more impressive is that L/DC held the Blue Devils to just one shot in each of the second and third period.
Kourtney Meilke had herself quite the second period netting three goals in a seven minute span to give herself her first hat trick on the young season.
Cassy Justison opened the scoring for the Dragons in the first period, with Lydia Niemela adding another six minutes later to take 2-0 lead.
After Meilke's superb second period, L/DC would two more in the third for good measure by Emma DeWolf and Grace Braaten.
Kristen Foley and Sophia Hillmann would tie Meilke with three points, all coming on assists. Goaltender Avery Stilwell almost had the game off, saving all of the six shots that came her way.
There isn't much to take away from a dominating performance like this, just have to do the same thing next game.
Speaking of, the Dragons will play their home opener against Minnesota River on Tuesday at the Civic Arena.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7, Prairie Centre (Nov. 7)
Litchfield/DC (1-0-0) ….. 2 3 2 - 7
Prairie Centre (0-1-0) ... 0 0 0 - 0
Scoring Summary
First period: L- Cassey Justison (Kristen Foley) 7:55; L- Lydia Niemela (Sophia Hillmann, Foley) 13:52
Second period: L – Kourtney Meilke (Alyssa Olson, Emily Johnson) 5:27; Meilke (Hillmann, Johnson) 8:52; Meilke (Foley) 12:27
Third period: L – Emma DeWolf (Hillmann) 0:11; Grace Braaten (Emmy Haataja) 16:15
PP: L/DC (0/2); Prairie Centre (0/2)
Shots: L/DC 39 (16-16-7); Prairie Centre 6 (4-1-1)
Saves: L - Avery Stilwell (6/6); PC- Kennedy Lemke (32/39)