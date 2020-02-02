The Litchfield girls hockey team closed out their regular season with a 3-1 victory over Mankato East/Loyola.
Mankato scored the opening goal of the game late in the first period. But, L/DC finally broke through in the second period, scoring three unaswered goals to take the win.
Kourtney Meilke scored the first, while Lydia Niemela netted the last two.
For the section tournament, the Dragons pulled the no. 5 seed and will take on Delano/Rockford in the first round. L/DC was shut out in both of their games against D/R this season. If they win, the Dragons will take on the no. 1 Mound Westonka White Hawks in the next round.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Mankato East/Loyola 1 (Feb. 1)
L/DC... 0 3 0 – 3
ME/L... 1 0 0 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: M – Kailey Newton (McKenzie Keller) 15:59
Second period: L – Kourtney Meilke (Ella Hansen, Emily Johnson) 8:50, L – Lydia Niemela (Sophia Hillmann, Emma DeWolf) 11:16, L – Niemela (Hillmann) 16:50
Third period: no score
PP: L/DC: (2/4); ME/L: (0/4)
Shots: L/DC: 43 (14-19-10); ME/L: 27 (9-13-5)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (26/27), M – Hailey Baker (40/43)