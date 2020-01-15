The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team (11-7-1, 2-5-1 WCC) beat New Prague (4-14-1, 1-6-1 WCC) 3-1 to end their four-game losing streak.
Avery Stilwell played fantastic as she has all season. Stilwell made 43 saves and her .944 save percentage is good for fifth in the state.
Sophia Hillmann opened the scoring for the Dragons five minutes into the first period.
But New Prague answered midway through the second period when Lauren Moravchik netted the equalizer.
Lydia Niemela would break the tie in the third period, scoring the last two goals of the game for L/DC.
The Dragons will have a tough test next game when they take on no. 4 ranked Hutchinson.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, New Prague 1 (Jan. 14)
L/DC... 1 0 2 – 3
NP....... 0 1 0 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: L – Sophia Hillmann (Alyssa Olson, Lydia Niemela) 4:46
Second period: N – Lauren Moravchik (Mackenzie O'Brien, Ella Hansen) 8:28
Third period: L – Niemela (Emily Johnson) 3:43, L – Niemela (Johnson, Sydney Braaten) 8:20
PP: L/DC: (0/4); NP: (1/5)
Shots: L/DC: 17 (7-6-4); NP: 44 (17-13-14)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (43/44), N – Taylor Smith (14/17)