The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team lost 2-1 to Minnesota River Saturday night.
L/DC opened the scoring in the first period on a Kourtney Meilke goal, but would not score again. They put up 40 shots in the game but just couldn't get another one to get by MNR goalie Madison Kiser.
Avery Stilwell kept doing what she did all season and made 38 saves, but the offense faltered once again.
Both MNR goals in the third were scored in the later half of the period.
There are only three games left in the regular season for the Dragons with their next game coming against Hutchinson on Monday.
Minnesota River 2, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1 (Jan. 25)
MNR... 0 0 2 – 2
L/DC... 1 0 0 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: L – Kourtney Meilke (Emma DeWolf) 12:34
Second period: no score
Third period: M – Keely Olness (Emma Seaver) 11:02, M – Nicole McCabe (Olness) 14:11
PP: L/DC: (1/2); MNR: (0/1)
Shots: L/DC: 40 (15-7-18); MNR: 40 (15-10-15)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (38/40), M – Madison Kiser (39/40)