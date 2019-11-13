It was the home opener for the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team against Minnesota River who are coming off of wins of 7-2 and 9-1.
LDC would be in control of the first period, even though no one scored. They more than doubled the Bulldogs shots 19-8, but couldn't get one to hit the back of the net. A lot of credit has to go to Minnesota River goaltender Madison Kisor, who saved 57 shots throughout the course of regulation and overtime. LDC goaltender Avery Stilwell also held her own, saving 31 shots respectively.
Both of the goals in regulation came in the second period on power plays. The game as a whole was chippy, with both teams committing over five penalties. Minnesota River was a lot more egrigious, committing eight penalties for a total of 38 minutes. Including two five minute majors and two ten mintue game misconducts. Senior Ella Boomgarden was the biggest offender, committing three of their eight penalties. She was called for a 15 minute checking from behind game misconduct. In the second period alone there were six total penalties called.
Both of the teams scores would come off power plays in the second period. Litchfield would strike first . Almost four minutes into the period, Kourtney Meilke, who is coming off a hat trick the game prior, netted her fourth goal of the season off the feed from Emma DeWolf.
The lead would last for about 10 minutes after junior Nicole McCabe would find the net to tie the game at one. Anna Pavlo and Lucy Kleshult would assist on the goal.
It was a fairly clean third period for both teams, with LDC just commtting two penalties that didn't come back to bite them. Both teams had roughly the same amount of chances to take the lead, with LDC having 13 shots compared to Minnesota River's 12.
But Minnesota River would only need one shot in overtime to steal the game away from the Dragons.
Boomgarden was called for a 15 minute major at the start of overtime, meaning that they would be short handed for the whole period.
Just a little over three minutes later, Pavlo would score to win the game 2-1.
This game is a heartbreaker knowing how many more chances at the net the Dragons had. But it was still a hard fought game that should be used as motivation for the next game.
Their next game will be on Friday against Luverne at Civic Arena.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1, Minnesota River 2 (Nov. 12)
Litchfield/DC (1-1-0) ….. 0 1 0 0 — 1
Minnesota River (0-1-0) 0 1 0 1 — 2
Scoring Summary
First period: No score
Second period: L – Kourtney Meilke (Emma DeWolf) 3:47; MR- Nicole McCabe (Anna Pavlo, Lucy Kleshult) 14:23
Third period: No score
Overtime: Pavlo (McCabe, Keely Olness) 4:02
PP: L/DC (1/4); Minnesota River (1/3)
Shots: L/DC 58 (19-18-13-8); Minnesota River 33 (8-12-12-1)
Saves: L — Avery Stilwell (31/33); MR- Madsion Kisor (57/58)