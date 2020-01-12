The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team (10-6-1, 1-5-1 WCC) were defeated by Delano/Rockford (5-11-2, 4-2-2 WCC) 4-0 Friday night to bring the losing streak to four games.
During the Dragons' four-game losing streak, L/DC has been outscored 3-19 and shutout in their last two contests.
L/DC out shot Delano 33-28, but just couldn't get any to find the back of the net.
The first goal of the game wouldn't be scored until 10 minutes into the game when Sydney Stansberry netted the goal.After one more goal in the period from Chloe Kuechle, the other two goals were scored in the second and third periods.
Goalie Avery Stilwell played well making 24 saves in the backstop. The offense has gone cold, the Dragons haven't scored a goal in their last six periods.
Their next chance to end the streak will be Tuesday Jan. 14 when they take on New Prague at Civic Arena.
Delano/Rockford 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0 (Jan. 10)
Delano/Rockford... 2 1 1 – 4
Litchfield/DC........ 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period: D – Sydney Stansberry (Brooke Gillete) 10:10, D – Chloe Kuechle (unassisted) 14:45
Second period: D – Tori Beekala (unassisted) 4:18
Third period: D – Alex von Holtum (Ashley Johnson) 12:19
PP: L/DC: (0/3); D/R: (0/1)
Shots: L/DC: 33 (12-10-11); D/R: 28 (7-15-6)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (24/28), D – Grace Glasrud (33/33)