Tuesday's game against Delano/Rockford was just one of those loses that happens throughout the course of the season. At 2-7 co-head coach Matt Hogg said that their team's record is not indictitive of the team that they are.
“They're probably the fastest team we've played so far,” Hogg said. “They've had some really good teams in the past few years, they've been in two of the three past section finals games. I think they just have a mentality over there that they expect to win. We haven't had a lot of success with them in the past few years, our girls didn't play their best game for sure, but I give them a lot of credit.”
Coming into Saturday's game against Marshall, the team knew that they had to respond. That morning the girls had a team breakfast that goaltender Avery Stilwell helped them be more focused, en route to the 3-0 victory.
“We felt good going out,” Stilwell said. “We had a tough game against them last year, like I think it was one of our worst games, so we knew we had to bring it. They beat some goods teams and we beat some good teams so we knew we had to play for it.”
Stilwell has been money all season for the Dragons who had another excellent game in the net, already recording a shoutout in half the games this season. When she's on, she's on, there isn't much that gets by her.
“She's a rock back there,” Hogg said. “We feel in pretty good shape when we're able to put a few goals in the net with her behind us.”
Which is exactly what the Dragons did early in the game, scoring two goals in the first period with one from Grace Walsh and the other from Alyssa Olson.
Lydia Niemela would add the third goal in the second period. Niemela intercepted a pass just beyond the faceoff zone and crossed over the goalie for the backhand goal.
Defensively, they gave up more shots than they would have liked. But Hogg said that he liked that the defense hasn't given up many good looks, but wants to improve on the amount of shots that they give up.
Another thing they would like to clean up on is the penalties. At least during the current trend, with four against Delano and five against Marshall, it's something that they'll have to adjust to. Especially when you're not scoring goals, it's requires more on the goaltender to step up.
“Honestly it's pretty stressful,” Stilwell said of being on the penalty kill. “Especially when I'm trying to get a shutout. It's pretty tough, especially when you have a three-on-five or something because it really changes and it sets them up to be able to get a goal. So I just really have to be on-top of my game there and be focused on the puck and where they are.”
Beyond that, Hogg said that all-in-all that this was the best complete game they've played all season. How they were able to move the puck and the speed that they played with is something that they hope that will carry over into next week for them.
“We still have a lot of stuff to clean up,” Hogg said. “But it's a good start and a good bounce back from Tuesday night that's for sure.”
Their next game won't be until Thursday, where they will cap off a three-game homestand against Waconia before the showdown on Saturday against Hutchinson.
Litchfield/DC 3, Marshall 0 (Dec. 7)
LDC …….. 2 1 0 0 — 3
Marsh .… 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First period: L-Grace Walsh ( Sophia Hillmann) 6:47; Alyssa Olson (Sydney Braaten) 14:01
Second period: L-Lydia Niemela (unassisted)
Third period: No goals
PP: LDC 0/2; Marsh 0/5
Shots: LDC 48 (20-13-15); Marsh 29 (8-15-6)
Saves: LDC—Avery Stilwell 29/29; Marsh—Emma Klenken 45/48