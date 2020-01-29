The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team (12-11-1, 3-8-1 WCC) lost 3-0 to Orono (13-9-1, 7-4-1 WCC) Tuesday night.
The loss gave the Dragons a four-game losing streak, in those games they have been outscore 18-1. Not the way a team wants to close out the season.
Celia Whittington scored all three goals for Orono with Sydney DeCubellis and Iyla Ryskamp assisting on the first two.
Goalie Avery Stilwell did what she could with 40 saves.
The Dragons end the season on Saturday against Mankato East.
Orono 3, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0 (Jan. 28)
Orono... 1 0 2 – 3
L/DC.... 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period: O – Celia Whittington (Sydney DeCubellis, Iyla Ryskamp) 0:38
Second period: no score
Third period: O – Whittington (Ryskamp, DeCubellis) 10:42, O – Whittington (Grace Bickett, Ryskamp) 13:58
PP: L/DC: (0/4); Orono (0/5)
Shots: L/DC: 24 (11-2-11); Orono: 43 (14-10-19)
Saves: L – Avery Stilwell (40/43). O – Anna Lisle (24/24)